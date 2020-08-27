Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSE:JWN opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

