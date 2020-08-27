Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.
NYSE:JWN opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
