GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Analyst Recommendations for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

