Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mercantil Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Mercantil Bank stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.06 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in Mercantil Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,078,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after buying an additional 78,289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at $728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercantil Bank by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercantil Bank by 121.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

