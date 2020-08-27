iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 201.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

