Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 282 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $96.07 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

