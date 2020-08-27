Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 118.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,480,000 after acquiring an additional 493,870 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,306 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after acquiring an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

