Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 309 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 20.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,866.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,730.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,605.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

