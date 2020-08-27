Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,183 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 15.4% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 323,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 101,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $2,130,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

