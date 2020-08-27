Advisory Services Network LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,710,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $331.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $333.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.39 and its 200 day moving average is $273.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

