Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 43,418 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 7,966.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,418 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,544 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

AQN stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

