Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

NYSE ZBH opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

