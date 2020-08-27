Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,009 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,865,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,591,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,460,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,844,000 after purchasing an additional 187,476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

