Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 79 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,086.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,017.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $996.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

