Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. CNB Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,113.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.31 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

