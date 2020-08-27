Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,076 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,333,000 after buying an additional 855,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,211,000 after buying an additional 676,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after buying an additional 586,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,546,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after buying an additional 582,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,481,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

