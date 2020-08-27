Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,360.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $284.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $291.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.78.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

