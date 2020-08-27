Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Williams-Sonoma Call Options (NYSE:WSM)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,124 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 758 call options.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $3,781,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 197,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 282 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 282 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 309 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 309 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,183 Shares of The Western Union Company
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,183 Shares of The Western Union Company
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report