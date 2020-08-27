Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Williams-Sonoma Call Options (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,124 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 758 call options.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $3,781,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 197,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

