Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,357% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

