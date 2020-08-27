SVB Leerink Weighs in on Allovir’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Allovir in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allovir’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allovir in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allovir in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allovir in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Allovir has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Allovir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Earnings History and Estimates for Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

