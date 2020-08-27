Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B sold 906,998 shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $8,652,760.92. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

