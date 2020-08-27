Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $327,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

