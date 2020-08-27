Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,674,000 after buying an additional 3,539,051 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,080,000 after buying an additional 850,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,442,000 after buying an additional 183,664 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $96.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

