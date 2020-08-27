Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

ADM opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,288 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

