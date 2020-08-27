Keybank National Association OH Has $574,000 Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

