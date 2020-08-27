Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 770,549 shares of company stock valued at $66,235,061. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

