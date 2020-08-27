Synovus Financial Corp Has $207,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

