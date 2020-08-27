Synovus Financial Corp Has $227,000 Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in News were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,167 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of News by 24.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,508,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in News by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in News by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 73,681 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NWSA opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. News Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. News’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.