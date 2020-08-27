HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 951 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NEOG opened at $74.64 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.