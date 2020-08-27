HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 622.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 899.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 507.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 156,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after acquiring an additional 912,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

