Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,460 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 86,583 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.