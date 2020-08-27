David L. Simon Sells 2,500 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider David L. Simon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $103,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $44.34.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 19.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,355 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,532 shares of the software’s stock valued at $86,855,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 37.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the software’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

