David L. Simon Sells 2,500 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider David L. Simon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $103,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $44.34.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.
