Synovus Financial Corp Has $180,000 Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

