JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,451.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,136.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,483.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

