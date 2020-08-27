Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.1% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,038,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,865,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 113,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $314,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,451.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,483.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

