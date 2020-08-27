Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 1,718 Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $115,638.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,994.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $88,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $93,240.00.

Shares of Sitime stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.70. Sitime Corp has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

