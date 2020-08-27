Matthew W. Foehr Sells 7,225 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

