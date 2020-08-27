Diageo (DEO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/14/2020 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 8/10/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 8/6/2020 – Diageo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 8/6/2020 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 8/6/2020 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 7/9/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/8/2020 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.
- 7/8/2020 – Diageo is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2020 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/1/2020 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
NYSE:DEO opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
