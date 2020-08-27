Diageo (DEO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 8/14/2020 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 8/10/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 8/6/2020 – Diageo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 8/6/2020 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 8/6/2020 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
  • 7/9/2020 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 7/8/2020 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/8/2020 – Diageo is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2020 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/1/2020 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NYSE:DEO opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

