Trexquant Investment LP Invests $425,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of HUN opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

