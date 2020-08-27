PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,019 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

