State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX stock opened at $127.45 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $600,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $272,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,653.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,771 shares of company stock worth $4,230,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.