Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

