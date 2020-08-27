State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.