CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 475.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,156,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after acquiring an additional 161,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.30. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $36.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

