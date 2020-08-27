State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNKN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNKN opened at $74.09 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

