State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.58 Million Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,417 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Anaplan worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after buying an additional 5,630,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $66,572,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $52,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,136 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,907,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,117,695.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,846,049.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. FBN Securities increased their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

