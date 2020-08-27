State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

