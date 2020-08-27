HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 46,793 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 819,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 142,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 161,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,656,000.

DIAL stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

