State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,463 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $1,355,035. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.