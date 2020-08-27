Ping Identity (PING) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2020 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

8/13/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Secur. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/13/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.50 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $36.00.

7/7/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $35.00.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,465,435 shares of company stock valued at $334,447,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 65.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

