HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5,300.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,282,000 after buying an additional 858,701 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,188,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,347,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after acquiring an additional 640,928 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,833,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,605,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,195,000 after purchasing an additional 356,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $127.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

